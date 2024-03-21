Detroit Lions land replacement for Cameron Sutton in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

The Detroit Lions could need a replacement for Cameron Sutton

In light of recent developments concerning Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton, the team may find itself in a position to urgently seek a replacement. News emerged on Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Sutton, and should the accusations hold true, the Lions would have no option but to part ways with him. Although losing Sutton was certainly not in the Lions’ plans, the team may have to look towards the 2024 NFL Draft for a solution, particularly if they don’t secure a replacement during free agency.

Jeremiah’s Mock Draft Prediction

Enter Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Alabama cornerback who has caught the eye of NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah. In his latest NFL Mock Draft 3.0, Jeremiah projects the Lions to select McKinstry with the No. 29 pick in the first round. Jeremiah shared his insights, stating, “This was a tough call for me, deciding between McKinstry and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Lions end up going with the talented outside cornerback to pair with his former Alabama teammate, slot corner Brian Branch.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

A warrant has been issued for Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah predicts the Lions will select Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry as Sutton‘s replacement. McKinstry is regarded as a talented outside cornerback and could pair well with former teammate Brian Branch.

The Bottom Line

The potential addition of Kool-Aid McKinstry could be a strategic move for the Lions, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding Sutton’s future with the team. McKinstry’s skills as an outside cornerback would complement Branch’s capabilities in the slot, potentially fortifying the Lions’ secondary. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions’ decision-making, as they navigate through this unexpected challenge and aim to build a competitive roster for the upcoming season.