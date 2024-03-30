fb
Detroit Pistons Sign Chimezie Metu for Remainder of Season

The Detroit Pistons Sign Chimezie Metu after he impressed on his 10-day contract.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup: Game 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

A.J. Hinch is already mixing things up with the Detroit Tigers starting lineup.

Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers in proposed trade

If the Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers, all bets are off.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions land replacement for Frank Ragnow, starting wide receiver in Mock Draft

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions land a pair of studs in this trade

With less than a month until the 2024 NFL Draft, speculation is rife about the Detroit Lions‘ plans for their No. 29 overall pick. While some predict the Lions keep the pick and select a player to compete for a starting role, others anticipate a trade, either up or down the draft order.

Detroit Lions Salary Cap Space Detroit Lions Free Agent Target Detroit Lions land

A Bold Trade Proposal

In a recent mock draft, Jeff Risdon of DraftWire proposes an intriguing scenario: the Lions trading their No. 29 pick, the No. 205 pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for the No. 36 and No. 40 picks in 2024. In this scenario, the Lions would secure both a potential replacement for Frank Ragnow and a new starting wide receiver.

Risdon suggests the Lions could select Zach Frazier, an interior offensive lineman from West Virginia, with the No. 36 pick, and Xavier Legette, a wide receiver from South Carolina, with the No. 40 pick. Frazier could be groomed as Ragnow’s eventual successor, while Legette could immediately compete for a starting role in the Lions’ receiver corps.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are considering various options for their No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
  2. A mock draft proposes a trade with the Washington Commanders, allowing the Lions to acquire picks No. 36 and No. 40.
  3. The Lions could potentially select Zach Frazier (IOL, West Virginia) and Xavier Legette (WR, South Carolina) with these picks.
Detroit Lions fans Detroit Lions land

The Bottom Line

While it’s uncertain if the Commanders would agree to such a deal, this trade could be a significant victory for Lions GM Brad Holmes. Acquiring two picks in the top 40 would provide the Lions with the opportunity to add two players with considerable potential to their roster, addressing key positions of need and enhancing their overall talent.

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers in full 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions select some studs in 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Lions News Reports

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce ‘Sad’ to See Amik Robertson Sign With Detroit Lions

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce talks about new Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson.
Tigers Analysis and Opinion

2024 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Prediction 3.0

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup will include a rookie.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions President Rod Wood defends increase in season ticket prices for 2024

Rod Wood defends increase in what fans will have to pay to see the Detroit Lions in 2024.
Lions Notes

Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions used ‘Crazy’ method to land Mathieu Betts

Brad Holmes talked about how the Lions have a method for their madness when it comes to scouting players like Mathieu Betts.
