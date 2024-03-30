Detroit Lions land replacement for Frank Ragnow, starting wide receiver in Mock Draft

Detroit Lions land a pair of studs in this trade

With less than a month until the 2024 NFL Draft, speculation is rife about the Detroit Lions‘ plans for their No. 29 overall pick. While some predict the Lions keep the pick and select a player to compete for a starting role, others anticipate a trade, either up or down the draft order.

A Bold Trade Proposal

In a recent mock draft, Jeff Risdon of DraftWire proposes an intriguing scenario: the Lions trading their No. 29 pick, the No. 205 pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for the No. 36 and No. 40 picks in 2024. In this scenario, the Lions would secure both a potential replacement for Frank Ragnow and a new starting wide receiver.

Risdon suggests the Lions could select Zach Frazier, an interior offensive lineman from West Virginia, with the No. 36 pick, and Xavier Legette, a wide receiver from South Carolina, with the No. 40 pick. Frazier could be groomed as Ragnow’s eventual successor, while Legette could immediately compete for a starting role in the Lions’ receiver corps.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

While it’s uncertain if the Commanders would agree to such a deal, this trade could be a significant victory for Lions GM Brad Holmes. Acquiring two picks in the top 40 would provide the Lions with the opportunity to add two players with considerable potential to their roster, addressing key positions of need and enhancing their overall talent.