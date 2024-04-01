Jared Goff, NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast Control Room in Hilarious April Fools’ Day Video

NFL Stars Take Over ManningCast

In a delightful twist for April Fools’ Day, Omaha Productions released a video that imagines a world where NFL players, including Cam Heyward, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff, take over as producers for the popular ManningCast. The show, hosted by former NFL quarterbacks and brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is known for its insightful and entertaining commentary on NFL Monday Night Football games.

Players Embrace New Roles

The video showcases the players having a blast as they step into the roles of producers, bringing their own unique flair and humor to the ManningCast control room. From Cam Heyward‘s enthusiasm to Kirk Cousins‘ strategic thinking and Jared Goff‘s playful antics, the players fully embrace their temporary roles, providing viewers with a glimpse of what could happen if athletes were behind the scenes calling the shots.

A new Omaha Productions video for April Fools' Day brings in NFL players from Cam Heyward to Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff to act as ManningCast producers, envisioning what having them in the control room might be like. pic.twitter.com/kozb4uW3Ax — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 1, 2024

A Lighthearted Video

The lighthearted video not only highlights the players’ personalities but also showcases their ability to have fun and entertain, even off the field. It’s a refreshing reminder that, while these athletes are fierce competitors on the field, they also possess a great sense of humor and camaraderie.

The Bottom Line

As April Fools’ Day videos go, this one by Omaha Productions is a touchdown, offering fans a humorous break from the seriousness of the sport and a chance to see their favorite players in a different light. It’s a testament to the playful spirit of the ManningCast and the enduring appeal of a well-executed April Fools’ joke.