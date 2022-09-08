Have you ever wondered what Tom Brady would look like in a Detroit Lions uniform?

As a die-hard University of Michigan and Detroit Lions fan, I have to admit that Brady wearing the Honolulu blue and silver is something that has crossed my mind many times over the past couple of decades.

Detroit Lions land Tom Brady in ‘win-now’ NFL mock draft

During his 2022 Seven-round win-now NFL mock draft, Chad Reuter has the Detroit Lions selecting Tom Brady with the No. 2 overall pick, just behind Aaron Rodgers, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“This is a 2022-only deal, so any concerns about age are alleviated. The Lions could grab Brady for his leadership and ability to run an offense.”

Here are the rules Reuter went by while conducting his mock draft:

Teams are listed based on the first-round order from the 2022 NFL Draft, restoring traded away picks to the original holders. The subsequent rounds are “snaked” to distribute talent more evenly among the 32 franchises. No trades or compensatory selections were included. Because of the uncertainty surrounding his playing status for the upcoming season, Browns QB Deshaun Watson wasn’t included.

As you can see below, Reuter has the Lions’ four offensive players and three defensive players in his seven-round mock draft.

Reuter has the following players being selected with the Top 6 picks:

1- Aaron Rodgers (Jacksonville Jaguars)

2- Tom Brady (Detroit Lions)

3- Patrick Mahomes (Houston Texans)

4- Josh Allen (New York Jets)

5- Joe Burrow (New York Giants)

6-Justin Herbert (Carolina Panthers)

In case you were wondering, Matthew Stafford was selected No. 13 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

The first current Detroit Lions player to get selected was rookie Aidan Hutchinson, who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 173 pick (6th Round). TE T.J. Hockenson went one pick later to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The only other Lions players to get selected were OT Penei Sewell, who went to the Seattle Seahawks in the 7th round (202 overall), and C Frank Ragnow who was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the last pick of the mock draft.

This is obviously just for fun but how on God’s green earth does Penei Sewell not get picked until the sixth round????