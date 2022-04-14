Detroit Lions now have one less pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Well, we thought the Detroit Lions were going to have nine picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft but that will not be the case.

Chris Burke of The Athletic has confirmed that the Lions do not hold the No. 234 overall pick as we thought they did as it is the property of the Denver Broncos by virtue of the Trinity Benson trade that took place just before the start of the 2021 season.

Also have confirmed this. The full draft order the league posted this week had the Lions with pick 234, but it belongs to Denver. So, Detroit has eight overall picks and no seventh rounder. https://t.co/Ryhos5YKT5 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 14, 2022

With that news coming in, here is the updated draft order for the Lions.

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 32 via Los Angeles Rams

Round 2, Pick 2 (No. 34 overall)

Round 3, Pick 2 (No. 66)

Round 3, Pick 33 (No. 97) compensatory selection

Round 5, Pick 34 (No. 177) compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 2 (No. 181)

Round 6, Pick 39 (No. 217) compensatory selection

It looks like everyone (including us) has to update their full seven-round NFL mock drafts!

