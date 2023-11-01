Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson named candidate to replace Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas

In a perfect world, Ben Johnson would be so happy as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator that he would make the decision to sign a lifetime contract to remain exactly where he is. Unfortunately, that is not how things work when coordinators dominate in the NFL, and it is likely that Johnson will land a head coaching gig during the upcoming offseason. Could that gig end up being with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Ben Johnson?

In case you have not heard, the Raiders have announced that they are moving on from head coach Josh McDaniels, which means they are on the lookout for a replacement. In an article put out by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Ben Johnson is named as a candidate to replace McDaniels in Las Vegas.

It’s only right the list starts with a coach from the team that got McDaniels and Ziegler fired. Johnson received plenty of buzz after calling plays for a Lions offense that finished fifth in scoring last season. He interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ and Houston Texans’ head-coaching openings this past offseason before returning to the Lions for a second season as offensive coordinator.

In Year 2, Johnson again has been the architect of one of the NFL’s best offenses. Detroit is averaging 25.0 points per game (eighth) and 390.6 yards per game (second). Johnson is young — he’s just 37 — but he already has 11 years of NFL coaching experience under his belt. He’ll be one of the most sought-after candidates this offseason, and the Raiders would be wise to join the fray.

Why it Matters

Losing Ben Johnson would be a huge blow for the Lions, but that may be a reality they (and we) will have to deal with. Since becoming OC of the Lions, Johnson has often been referred to as a genius. Under his leadership, the Lions have had one of the top offenses in the NFL for the past two seasons, and there is a legitimate concern that won't continue if he leaves for another team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Enjoy Him While We Can

Ben Johnson's potential candidacy for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching position highlights his rapid rise in the NFL coaching ranks. While his departure would be a loss for the Detroit Lions, it underscores the impact he has made in transforming their offense. Whether Johnson ultimately takes the helm in Las Vegas or remains in Detroit, his coaching journey is one to watch, and the Lions face potential adjustments ahead. With that being said, it would be wise to enjoy him while he is still here.