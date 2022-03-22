Detroit Lions officially re-sign two quarterbacks for 2022 season

It’s official!

As we previously reported, the Detroit Lions have officially re-signed quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough for the 2022 season.

From Detroit Lions:

Since joining the Lions in 2019, Blough has appeared in seven games (five starts) and completed 100-of-184 passes for 1,033 yards (54.3 percent) and four touchdowns. He also added 10 rushes for 55 yards (5.5 avg.) and a 19-yard touchdown reception in that span.

Blough came to Detroit in the 2019 offseason via trade with the Cleveland Browns. He originally entered the NFL with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Boyle appeared in five games (three starts) for the Lions in 2021, completing 61-of-94 passes for 526 yards (64.9 percent) and three touchdowns.

He came to Detroit after spending three seasons (2018-20) with the Green Bay Packers. Boyle entered the NFL with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Kentucky following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nation, what are your thoughts on the Lions bringing back Boyle and Blough for the 2022 season?