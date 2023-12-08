Detroit Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin fined by NFL

Detroit Lions linebacker Bruce Irvin anticipated repercussions after his aggressive hit on New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Irvin, determined to inject more intensity into the Lions' defense, expressed his intentions before his debut. After Friday's practice, he informed reporters that he received a $7,000 fine for the hit that forced Carr out of the game. Irvin had predicted this fine post-game on Sunday.

What Happened?

Irvin's hit on Carr in the second half abruptly concluded Carr's day, resulting in a concussion and additional injuries. Irvin clarified he didn't intend to harm his former teammate, although he anticipates receiving a fine for the roughing-the-passer penalty.

“I thought he had the ball,” Irvin said. “The game is different now. They said I had to roll off to the side. I don’t know how I’m gonna do that, but just something I guess I’ve got to focus on more.”

That's Not All

In addition, Irvin said he was also selected for a random Performance Enhancing Substance test earlier in the week. As a veteran presence, Irvin's role in boosting the defense for the upcoming Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears remains pivotal. Despite only playing 11 snaps in the win against New Orleans, he is anticipated to assume a more substantial workload moving forward.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bruce Irvin was fined $7,000 for a hit on Derek Carr. The Veteran defender predicted and received the fine. He is expected to contribute significantly to the Lions' defense in Week 14 against the Bears

The Bottom Line – Irvin’s Fine and Ongoing Impact

In the world of NFL fines and penalties, Bruce Irvin’s disclosure of a minimal $7,000 fine for a hit that sidelined Derek Carr reflects the subjective nature of NFL disciplinary actions. It also underscores the inherent unpredictability in the league's fine imposition, leaving players and fans alike speculating on the fairness and consistency of such penalties.