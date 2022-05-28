Detroit Lions projected 22-man starter projections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and this week, the Detroit Lions held Phase 3 of their offseason program, which was OTAs (Other Team Activities) in Allen Park.

The Lions only won three games in 2021 but their starters on offense and defense will look different in 2022 as GM Brad Holmes has made some additions and there will be some players returning from injury.

So, what will the Lions’ starting offense and defense look like in 2022?

Rather than trying to project which players will be healthy and which ones may need to start on the PUP list, I decided to project what the Lions starting offense and defense will look like if everybody on their roster is healthy and ready to roll. (Yes, this includes rookie WR Jameson Williams.

Detroit Lions starting 22 will look different from a year ago

Note: Bolded players are players that are new to the roster.

QB Jared Goff DL Michael Brockers RB D’Andre Swift DL Alim McNeill WR Jameson Williams EDGE Aidan Hutchinson WR D.J. Chark Jr. EDGE Romeo Okwara WR Amon-Ra St. Brown LB Derrick Barnes TE T.J. Hockenson LB Alex Anzalone LT Taylor Decker CB Amani Oruwariye LG Jonah Jackson CB Jeff Okudah C Frank Ragnow CB A.J. Parker RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai S Tracy Walker RT Penei Sewell S DeShon Elliott

If the Detroit Lions offense can get healthy (Jameson Williams) and remain healthy (D.J. Chark, D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson, Taylor Decker, and Frank Ragnow), I truly believe they could be a top 10 (or so) offense in the league.

With what should be one of the most dominant offensive lines in the entire NFL, the Lions should be able to give Jared Goff the time he needs to find open receivers and the running game should be solid.

Defensively speaking, there should be some improvement with Aidan Hutchinson in the mix and Romeo Okwara and Jeff Okudah coming back from injury, but I still think they will be ranked around 25-27 or so when all is said and done.

Nation, what do you think of this starting 22 for the Detroit Lions? Would you make any changes?

