Monday, July 6, 2020
Could Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford opt-out of the 2020 season?

Detroit Lions NewsOpinion
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
This is a question that I never thought I would have to ask but it has been weighing on my mind for some time now.

Here it goes.

Could Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford end up opting out of the 2020 NFL season?

Let me begin by saying that there have not been any reports (or even rumors) that this is something Stafford is even considering at this time but I would bet it has crossed his mind.

That being said, with a brand new baby and a wife who has had recent medical issues, COVID-19 is something that should be taken seriously and my gut tells me that Stafford is doing just that.

COVID-19 is still spreading through many states, including an uptick in cases in Michigan over the past week or so, and there have been a growing number of concerns about how a sport like football could be played while keeping players safe at the same time.

Multiple Major League Baseball players have already opted out of the 2020 season and the games’ best player, Mike Trout, is weighing his options very carefully because he has a pregnant wife.

I truly believe that as the NFL season approaches, we will begin to see NFL players opt-out because of COVID-19 concerns and I would not blame Matthew Stafford one bit if he made the decision to sit out, especially considering he has made north of $200 million in his career.

 

 

Arnold Powell

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

