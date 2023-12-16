Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater to retire following 2023 season

Teddy Bridgewater, in an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, detailed his decision to hang up his cleats after this season. The announcement of Bridgewater's retirement following the 2023 season marks the end of a significant chapter in NFL history. Bridgewater was signed by the Lions prior to the season to serve as the backup for Jared Goff.

Teddy Bridgewater Opens Up

His contemplation of retirement grew stronger after the birth of his second son but was paused after persuasive discussions with Lions coach Dan Campbell.

“I was really like content with being done,” Bridgewater said. “And it wasn’t really like much that went into it, it was just I felt healthy, I could walk away on my own terms and that was that. But when Dan, like we talked, and we talked, and we talked, and we talked, and it was like, ‘Man, all right, Dan, I got you.'”

“He was like, ‘Man, I’m telling you, man, you’ll make a huge impact in Hendon and Jamo’s life just being here,'” Bridgewater recalled. “Dan, yeah, but I’m going to come here for those two guys as well. So I’m close to Hard Time (Alexander), but Hendon and Jamo, I tell them all the time you’re the reason I signed here.”

Dan Campbell says Bridgewater has been invaluable

Campbell himself has acknowledged Bridgewater's invaluable contributions to the team, particularly his mentorship and behind-the-scenes impact.

“Teddy’s been unbelievable for a lot of people here,” Campbell said. “He’s a huge asset for us, aside from the obvious, which is if we need him, he’s a guy that can go in and win for us. But, man, he does so many things behind the scenes that I think a lot of people don’t even realize. He’s a valuable asset for our team.”

