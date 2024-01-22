Detroit Lions Question of the Day: Who Are You Rooting For In AFC Championship Game?

As the Detroit Lions celebrate their monumental win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and prepare for the NFC Championship Game, fans are also turning their attention to the AFC Championship Game. The outcome of this game, which will be concluded before the NFC Championship Game, will determine who the Lions could potentially face in their first-ever Super Bowl appearance. With a choice between the defending Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, Lions fans are faced with an intriguing question: Who do they want to see as their Super Bowl opponent?

Lions’ Regular Season Encounters

The Detroit Lions have a direct connection to both AFC Championship contenders this season. In Week 1, the Lions showcased their prowess with a victory over the Chiefs, while in Week 7, they faced a setback against the Ravens. These past encounters add an interesting layer to Lions fans' preferences, as they weigh the team's performance against each potential Super Bowl adversary.

The AFC Championship Matchup

Scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, the AFC Championship Game is more than just a curtain-raiser for the Lions' NFC Championship bout. It's a crucial game that could set the stage for an epic Super Bowl showdown. With the Chiefs looking to defend their title and the Ravens aiming for a triumphant return, the AFC game is sure to be a nail-biter.

My Answer

Personally, I will be rooting for a rematch with the Chiefs. Back in Week 1, the Lions took down the defending Super Bowl Champions on their home turf, but many said there was an asterisk because the Chiefs were without their star tight end, Travis Kelce, who was out with an injury. The Detroit Lions beating the Chiefs, with a healthy Kelce, in the Super Bowl, would be a full-circle moment. That said, if the Ravens win, the Lions will get a chance to get some revenge for the 38-6 butt-whooping that took place back in Week 7. Who will you be rooting for?

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Historic Moment: The Detroit Lions’ advancement to the NFC Championship is a momentous occasion, sparking fan interest in the AFC contenders. Previous Encounters: The Lions’ regular season history with both the Chiefs and Ravens adds depth to fans' preferences for the Super Bowl opponent. Strategic Considerations: Fans may weigh the Lions' performance in regular season games against each team in deciding who to root for in the AFC Championship.

Bottom Line: A Lions Fan’s Dilemma

The Detroit Lions' incredible journey to the NFC Championship Game has ignited the spirit and imagination of their fanbase. As they await their own high-stakes game, the question of who they would prefer to face in the Super Bowl adds an extra layer of excitement. Whether it's a rematch against the Chiefs or a chance to avenge their loss to the Ravens, Lions fans are undoubtedly ready to support their team against either AFC contender.