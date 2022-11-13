Detroit Lions release video of Dan Campbell addressing team following win vs. Bears

It may have taken 14 attempts but Dan Campbell finally picked up his first road win as head coach of the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, the Lions went to Soldier Field, and though it looked like they were going to drop another road game when they were down 14 points in the fourth quarter, they stormed back for a 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears. As you can imagine, Campbell was in a great mood after the game and he addressed his team in the locker room, telling them to “just start stacking them.”

What did Dan Campbell tell the Detroit Lions players after beating the Bears?

Following the game, a fired-up Dan Campbell addressed his team in the locker room. Campbell pointed out that the Lions won their second game in a row, a division game, and the first road game since he took over in 2021.

“We talked about getting two in a row, we got two in a row,” Campbell said. “We talked about getting a division game, we got a division game. We talked about our first road win in two years here, and we got it. All three of them, man. And that’s off of a big win at home. That’s big, man. You just start stacking them.”

What’s on tap for the Detroit Lions?

If the Lions want to keep their winning streak alive, they are certainly going to have their work cut out for them. Next Sunday, the Lions will hit the road to take on the New York Giants, before heading back home to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

After winning just three games in 2021, the Lions already have three wins in 2022, and they hope to at least double that by the end of the season.

Nation, how many wins do you think the Lions will end up with in 2022?