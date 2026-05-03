Were the Detroit Lions Targeting Reuben Bain Jr. in 2026 NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions may have left the 2026 NFL Draft with a strong class, but new details suggest they were aggressively trying to make something much bigger happen.

According to multiple reports, Detroit was not content to sit back and let the board fall. Instead, Brad Holmes and his front office were working the phones, exploring a move up the draft board that could have changed the entire complexion of their haul.

And now, a clear name is emerging as a possible target.

Detroit Lions trade-up attempt gains clarity

In the days following the draft, word surfaced that the Lions were among the teams attempting to trade up to the No. 13 overall pick, which was ultimately controlled by the Los Angeles Rams.

The interest was real, but the deal never materialized.

Reports indicate that offers presented to the Rams were considered underwhelming, and with the draft board thinning quicker than expected, the opportunity slipped away. Dallas eventually jumped into that spot, selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Still, the key takeaway is simple. Detroit was hunting.

League insiders had already identified the Lions as a potential trade-up team leading into the draft. Now, that suspicion has been confirmed.

Reuben Bain Jr. connection makes sense

So who were they targeting?

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports believes the Lions could have been trying to trade up to select Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr.

Leading up to the first round, there were multiple indications that the Lions had serious interest in Bain. He checked nearly every box for what Detroit prioritizes along the defensive front.

Explosive. Physical. Relentless.

The expectation around the league was that Bain could slide just outside the top 10. That scenario created a narrow window where a team like Detroit could strike. But there was also a widely held belief that he would not make it past Tampa Bay.

That prediction proved accurate.

If the Lions were indeed trying to get to No. 13, it lines up perfectly with a last-ditch effort to leapfrog other teams and secure a high-impact edge defender.

A missed opportunity or smart restraint?

The question now becomes whether this was a missed opportunity or a calculated decision.

Holmes has built his reputation on discipline as much as aggression. The Lions have consistently avoided overpaying in trades, choosing instead to trust their board and maximize value.

That philosophy may have been the deciding factor here.

If the Rams were not impressed with the offers, it suggests Detroit was unwilling to push beyond a certain threshold. In a draft that reportedly thinned out quickly due to players returning to college for NIL opportunities, overextending for one player may not have aligned with the long-term plan.

At the same time, adding a talent like Bain could have elevated an already ascending defense.

Detroit Lions continue to show aggressive mindset

Even without completing the deal, the message is clear.

The Lions are no longer passive participants in the draft. They are actively looking for opportunities to strike when the right player becomes available.

That mindset reflects a team that believes it is close. Close enough to take calculated swings. Close enough to target difference-makers rather than simply fill needs.

Whether Bain was the exact target or one of multiple options, Detroit’s intent tells you everything about where this franchise stands.

They are not just building.

They are hunting.