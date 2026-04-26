Brad Holmes Breaks Silence on Lions’ Biggest Draft Question

If you were watching the 2026 NFL Draft closely, you probably noticed something about the Detroit Lions.

They addressed a lot on defense.

Just not safety.

With question marks surrounding Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph coming off injuries, many expected Detroit to add depth at the position.

Instead, they passed.

So what happened?

“It just didn’t line up”

General manager Brad Holmes didn’t dodge the question.

He addressed it head-on after the draft—and his answer was pretty straightforward.

“It wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them,” Holmes said via the Detroit Free Press. “I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up, just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past.”

In other words, this wasn’t a calculated decision to ignore the position.

It was about value.

The reality of the board

Holmes made it clear the Lions were paying attention to safeties.

They just didn’t find the right moment to strike.

“We didn’t ignore it [in the draft],” he said. “There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. And I didn’t really think that class was as deep, either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”

That’s classic Holmes.

Stick to the board. Don’t reach. Trust the process.

What about Branch and Joseph?

The Lions are optimistic about both players—but there are still real questions.

Branch is working his way back from a torn Achilles, while Joseph dealt with a knee issue that cost him significant time last season.

When healthy, though?

It’s one of the best safety duos in the league.

Branch: Pro Bowl talent, playmaker, tone-setter

Joseph: Ball hawk with 20 career interceptions and All-Pro pedigree

That’s not a group you panic over.

Quietly solid depth behind them

Detroit also didn’t ignore the position entirely this offseason.

They brought in depth and experience:

Christian Izien

Chuck Clark

Avonte Maddox

Thomas Harper

It’s not flashy, but it’s functional.

And it gives the Lions options if either starter needs more time.

The bottom line

This wasn’t neglect.

It was discipline.

The Lions didn’t force a pick just to check a box—and that’s exactly how Brad Holmes has built this roster.

Could safety still be addressed down the line?

Absolutely.

But for now, Detroit is betting on health, development, and a draft board that didn’t quite cooperate.

And if history tells us anything, that’s usually a pretty good bet.