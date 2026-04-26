Detroit Lions Sign Quarterback Following 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions didn’t waste much time adding depth after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Detroit is signing former Illinois Fighting Illini football quarterback Luke Altmyer as an undrafted free agent.

“Former Illinois QB Luke Altmyer is signing with the Lions, source said,” Pelissero reported.

Productive college career at Illinois

Altmyer arrives in Detroit after a steady and productive run at Illinois, where he started for three seasons.

Operating in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s pro-style system, Altmyer helped guide the Illini to 19 wins over his final two seasons while establishing himself as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in program history.

No. 1 all-time in completion percentage (64.4%)

No. 2 in touchdown passes (57)

He also showed a knack for late-game heroics, leading seven game-winning drives in the final minute or overtime during his career.

That kind of poise is hard to teach.

A “point guard” style quarterback

Altmyer is not going to wow scouts with elite arm strength or flashy athletic traits.

But that is not his game.

He wins with decision-making, timing, and efficiency.

He processes quickly, operates with a clear pre-snap plan, and distributes the ball effectively to his playmakers, much like a point guard running an offense.

What it means for the Lions

For Detroit, this is a low-risk, high-upside addition.

Altmyer will likely compete for a depth role behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, bringing intelligence, toughness, and a strong understanding of pro-style concepts to the quarterback room.

These are the types of moves the Lions have made consistently under general manager Brad Holmes, adding competition and depth without overextending resources.

The bottom line

The Lions addressed major needs during the draft.

Now, they are rounding out the roster.

Luke Altmyer may not be a headline-grabbing addition, but his production, leadership, and late-game composure make him an intriguing developmental piece.

And if he continues to maximize his abilities, he could carve out a role in Detroit sooner than some expect.