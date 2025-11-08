Detroit Lions Announce Trio of Roster Moves Prior to Week 10 Matchup vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions made a few roster adjustments ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders, officially announcing three transactions Saturday afternoon.

The team released safety Jammie Robinson, who had spent time providing depth in the secondary and contributing on special teams.

Meanwhile, safety Daniel Thomas was activated from the Reserve/Injured list and remains listed as questionable on the team’s official game status report.

Lastly, the Lions elevated offensive lineman Michael Niese from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, giving Detroit extra depth up front for Week 10.

These moves come as the Lions continue to deal with multiple injuries heading into Sunday’s matchup, particularly on the offensive line and in the secondary.