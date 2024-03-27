Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers in full 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Coker was one of the biggest stars of the NFL Scouting Combine as he led all wide receivers with a 42.5-inch vertical jump. His 1.52-second 10-yard split ranked No. 4 among wide receivers at the combine, tied with six other players. Coker posted a 9.46 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranks No. 167 out of over 3,000 wide receivers since 1987. He also earned an ‘Elite’ Composite Explosion Grade from RAS. –SI.com

Anderson is a quality player that has the potential to do a little bit of everything but needs some real refining to take things to another level. Definitely worth a pick on day three but there is work that needs to be done. –Vikings Wire

Briggs was more consistent in 2023 than in previous seasons despite it not reflecting in the box score. He has some great traits to work with but still needs it all put together. While he had a good Shrine Bowl week, it could be another situation of being too late. –Mile High Huddle

Sataoa Laumea is a four-year starter inside Utah’s shotgun-based, run-first (63-37 run-pass split), zone-based scheme with 44 consecutive starts split between right tackle (25) and right guard (19), including 12 starts at right tackle in 2023. Laumea is a thick, stoutly built blocker with good athletic ability and heavy hands. – Bleacher Report

Hicks is versatile and a big-time hitter when coming downhill. He is a Kyle Dugger-style strong safety at 211 pounds, making 160 tackles over the past two seasons. -Matt Miller

One persistent rumor this offseason: The Lions are doing work on the receiver class. Franklin is a speed demon with vertical route expertise, and he would play perfectly opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown and alongside fellow sprinter Jameson Williams. The 6-foot-2, 176-pounder ran a 4.41 at the combine, and that speed shows up on tape when he’s running past defenders. – Matt Miller