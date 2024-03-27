fb
Detroit Lions President Rod Wood defends increase in season ticket prices for 2024

Rod Wood defends increase in what fans will have to pay to see the Detroit Lions in 2024.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars employee sentenced to 220 years in prison

An ex-Jacksonville Jaguars employee sentenced for disgusting acts.

Dan Campbell is thrilled to see Justin Fields leave NFC North

Dan Campbell is thrilled to see Justin Fields leave for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers in full 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions select 2 wide receivers and 3 defensive linemen in mock draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and it is going to be very interesting to see which direction the Detroit Lions decide to go. Lions GM Brad Holmes has proven he is not afraid to make a bold pick if there is a player that he and the scouting department love, even if it appears to be unconventional to the so-called experts. On Wednesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller released a full 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Lions selecting two wide receivers. Just to make this suspenseful, let’s count this mock draft in reverse order!

Matt Nelson signs with New York Giants Detroit Lions landing Detroit Lions select

7. 249. Detroit Lions: Jalen Coker, WR, Holy Cross

Coker was one of the biggest stars of the NFL Scouting Combine as he led all wide receivers with a 42.5-inch vertical jump. His 1.52-second 10-yard split ranked No. 4 among wide receivers at the combine, tied with six other players.

Coker posted a 9.46 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranks No. 167 out of over 3,000 wide receivers since 1987. He also earned an ‘Elite’ Composite Explosion Grade from RAS. –SI.com

Anderson is a quality player that has the potential to do a little bit of everything but needs some real refining to take things to another level. Definitely worth a pick on day three but there is work that needs to be done. –Vikings Wire

Briggs was more consistent in 2023 than in previous seasons despite it not reflecting in the box score. He has some great traits to work with but still needs it all put together. While he had a good Shrine Bowl week, it could be another situation of being too late. –Mile High Huddle

Sataoa Laumea is a four-year starter inside Utah’s shotgun-based, run-first (63-37 run-pass split), zone-based scheme with 44 consecutive starts split between right tackle (25) and right guard (19), including 12 starts at right tackle in 2023. Laumea is a thick, stoutly built blocker with good athletic ability and heavy hands. – Bleacher Report

Hicks is versatile and a big-time hitter when coming downhill. He is a Kyle Dugger-style strong safety at 211 pounds, making 160 tackles over the past two seasons. -Matt Miller

One persistent rumor this offseason: The Lions are doing work on the receiver class. Franklin is a speed demon with vertical route expertise, and he would play perfectly opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown and alongside fellow sprinter Jameson Williams. The 6-foot-2, 176-pounder ran a 4.41 at the combine, and that speed shows up on tape when he’s running past defenders. – Matt Miller

The Lions stick to their board. In 2023, that meant going running back and off-ball linebacker in Round 1. But I think Detroit targets a premium position this year. Chop Robinson has electric speed (4.48 in the 40) and first-step quickness, getting on offensive tackles right off the snap. His production in college was limited — just four sacks last season — but this is a bet on his burst and potential. I like his skill set opposite Aidan Hutchinson. – Matt Miller

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

