Detroit Lions Sign Jimmy Rolder: Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions continue locking up members of their 2026 NFL Draft class.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit has officially signed fourth-round pick Jimmy Rolder to his rookie contract.

Wilson reported the deal is worth four years and approximately $5.532 million, including a signing bonus worth roughly $1.152 million.

Lions believe Jimmy Rolder could be a steal

Detroit selected Rolder with the No. 118 overall pick after trading back into the fourth round during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Michigan linebacker quickly became one of the more intriguing value picks in Detroit’s class thanks to his versatility, athleticism, and physical play style.

Rolder projects as a player who could compete for rotational snaps at linebacker while also immediately contributing on special teams.

Brad Holmes continues signing draft class quickly

The Lions have moved aggressively to get their rookie class under contract early.

Earlier Monday, Detroit also finalized a fully guaranteed rookie deal with second-round edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Getting rookie contracts completed early allows players to focus entirely on offseason preparation and training camp without distractions.

For Rolder, the next step now becomes earning a role in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense heading into the 2026 season.