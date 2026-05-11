Detroit Lions Sign Derrick Moore: Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions have officially locked up one of the key pieces of their 2026 NFL Draft class.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit has signed second-round pick Derrick Moore to his rookie contract.

Wilson reported the deal is worth four years and $11.426 million, including a fully guaranteed contract and a signing bonus worth approximately $4.038 million.

The contract continues a growing trend across the NFL, where high second-round picks are increasingly landing fully guaranteed rookie deals.

Lions traded up to land Derrick Moore

Detroit clearly viewed Moore as one of its top defensive targets in the draft.

The Lions traded up from No. 50 to No. 44 overall to select the former Michigan edge rusher during the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Since the draft, multiple reports and behind-the-scenes videos have revealed just how aggressive Brad Holmes was in trying to land Moore.

Holmes later admitted Moore became Detroit’s top-ranked available edge rusher entering Day 2.

Moore expected to compete immediately

The Lions are hoping Moore can help strengthen a pass rush that remains one of the biggest storylines entering the 2026 season.

Detroit added multiple defensive front pieces this offseason, but Moore may ultimately carry the highest ceiling of the group.

The former Wolverines standout brings explosiveness, power, and versatility to Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

Now, with his rookie deal officially done, Moore can fully turn his attention toward preparing for training camp and his first NFL season.