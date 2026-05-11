Michigan vs. Ohio State 2026: Date, Time Announced for ‘The Game’

“The Game” officially has a date and kickoff time.

On Monday, the University of Michigan announced that the Wolverines’ 2026 showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes football will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for Noon ET at Ohio Stadium.

The rivalry matchup will once again air on FOX as part of the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” coverage.

Michigan fans have become very familiar with success in this rivalry in recent years. The Wolverines rattled off four straight wins over Ohio State from 2021 through 2024 before the Buckeyes finally snapped the streak in 2025.

Scores From the Past 5 Meetings

2025: Ohio State 27, Michigan 9

Ohio State 27, Michigan 9 2024: Michigan 13, Ohio State 10

Michigan 13, Ohio State 10 2023: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24

Michigan 30, Ohio State 24 2022: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23 2021: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Even with Ohio State getting revenge in 2025, this rivalry has completely shifted back into national spotlight territory over the past several seasons, with both programs regularly entering the matchup with College Football Playoff implications on the line.

Circle it now:

📅 Nov. 28, 2026

🕛 Noon ET

📍 Ohio Stadium

📺 FOX