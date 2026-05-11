Detroit Lions Sign Keith Abney, Kendrick Law: Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions continue making quick work of their 2026 rookie class.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit has officially signed fifth-round picks Keith Abney and Kendrick Law to their rookie contracts.

Both players were selected during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft and are expected to compete for immediate depth roles entering training camp.

Keith Abney contract details

Wilson reported that cornerback Keith Abney signed a four-year deal worth approximately $4.878 million.

The contract includes a signing bonus of roughly $498,900.

Abney quickly became one of Detroit’s most intriguing late-round picks thanks to his toughness, versatility, and physical style of play.

The former Arizona State defensive back is expected to compete for snaps both outside and in the slot during his rookie season.

Kendrick Law contract details

Wide receiver Kendrick Law also officially signed his rookie contract with Detroit.

According to Wilson, Law’s four-year deal is worth approximately $4.83 million and includes a signing bonus worth about $450,132.

The former Kentucky playmaker brings speed, toughness, and strong run-after-catch ability to the Lions’ offense.

Detroit views Law as a player who could potentially contribute on offense and special teams early in his NFL career.

Lions moving quickly with rookie class

The Lions have now signed several members of their 2026 draft class in rapid succession.

Earlier Monday, Detroit also finalized rookie deals for second-round pick Derrick Moore and fourth-round linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Brad Holmes and the Lions appear determined to have their rookie class fully under contract well before training camp begins.