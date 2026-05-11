Detroit Lions Sign Skyler Gill-Howard, Tyre West: Contract Details Revealed

The Detroit Lions continue checking off boxes with their 2026 rookie class.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Detroit has officially signed sixth-round pick Skyler Gill-Howard and seventh-round pick Tyre West to their rookie contracts.

Skyler Gill-Howard contract details

Wilson reported that defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard signed a four-year contract worth approximately $4.643 million.

The deal reportedly includes a signing bonus of roughly $263,292.

Gill-Howard was selected in the sixth round after a productive college career at Texas Tech, where he developed a reputation as a tough, physical defensive lineman capable of helping against the run.

Detroit is expected to give him an opportunity to compete for rotational depth along the interior defensive line during training camp.

Tyre West contract details

The Lions also finalized a rookie contract with edge defender Tyre West.

According to Wilson, West signed a four-year deal worth approximately $4.547 million, including a signing bonus worth about $167,292.

West was selected in the seventh round out of Tennessee and adds another young developmental pass-rushing option to Detroit’s defensive front.

Lions nearly finished signing rookie class

Brad Holmes and the Lions have moved aggressively to get their draft class under contract shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded.

Detroit has now signed multiple members of its rookie class, including Derrick Moore, Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney, and Kendrick Law.

The organization clearly wants its rookies fully focused on football well before training camp arrives.