Paul Tyler

Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin has passed away

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin, who dyed his hair blue during the playoff run, has unfortunately passed away.

An elderly Detroit Lions fan who gained viral attention earlier this year for dyeing his hair blue during the team’s postseason run has sadly passed away, as confirmed by a statement released earlier today by his family. Larry Benjamin of Saginaw Township, who was under hospice care, captured the hearts of many on social media when he emulated Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown by sporting blue hair.

Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin

The Detroit Lions superfan has unfortunately passed away

The unfortunate announcement was made on social media earlier today by Benjamin’s son Jeff.

He posted the following message on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“To everyone who supported my Dad’s blue hair pursuit of the Lions Super Bowl, know that he is now in peace. He passed away in his sleep earlier this morning. @amonra_stbrown Thanks for all the love!”

Benjamin had dyed his hair blue in the same manner as Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who heard about the gesture and not only phoned Benjamin but also sent him an autographed jersey with the written message:

“Larry the Man, Keep being a beast. Best fans in the world. One Pride!!

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Detroit Lions superfan Larry Benjamin gained viral attention earlier this year for dyeing his hair blue in support of the Lions’ playoff run. His heartfelt gesture garnered the admiration of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had also dyed his hair blue.
  2. St. Brown went above and beyond, reaching out to Larry with a phone call and sending him an autographed jersey.
  3. Tragically, Larry’s son Jeff shared the heartbreaking news earlier today that Larry has passed away.
Mel Kiper Quandre Diggs Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Slots

Bottom Line: One Pride Forever

The Lions undoubtedly captivated fans worldwide with their remarkable postseason journey, following the franchise’s first division title in 30 years.

Additionally, St. Brown’s compassionate gesture towards Larry Benjamin exemplified the team’s spirit, making his final months even more meaningful. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Benjamin family during this difficult time.

Paul Tyler

