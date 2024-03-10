Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin has passed away

Detroit Lions super fan Larry Benjamin, who dyed his hair blue during the playoff run, has unfortunately passed away.

An elderly Detroit Lions fan who gained viral attention earlier this year for dyeing his hair blue during the team’s postseason run has sadly passed away, as confirmed by a statement released earlier today by his family. Larry Benjamin of Saginaw Township, who was under hospice care, captured the hearts of many on social media when he emulated Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown by sporting blue hair.

The unfortunate announcement was made on social media earlier today by Benjamin’s son Jeff.

He posted the following message on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

“To everyone who supported my Dad’s blue hair pursuit of the Lions Super Bowl, know that he is now in peace. He passed away in his sleep earlier this morning. @amonra_stbrown Thanks for all the love!”

To everyone who supported my Dad’s blue haired pursuit of a @Lions Super Bowl, know that he is now in peace. He passed away in his sleep earlier this morning. @amonra_stbrown thanks for all the love! pic.twitter.com/ne4aXCTRCe — Jeff Benjamin (@BenjiWriter) March 10, 2024

Benjamin had dyed his hair blue in the same manner as Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who heard about the gesture and not only phoned Benjamin but also sent him an autographed jersey with the written message:

“Larry the Man, Keep being a beast. Best fans in the world. One Pride!!

Bottom Line: One Pride Forever

The Lions undoubtedly captivated fans worldwide with their remarkable postseason journey, following the franchise’s first division title in 30 years.

Additionally, St. Brown’s compassionate gesture towards Larry Benjamin exemplified the team’s spirit, making his final months even more meaningful. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Benjamin family during this difficult time.