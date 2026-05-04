Detroit Lions Predicted To Break Tom Kennedy’s Heart

It is the kind of move that makes sense when you look at the depth chart, but it is not going to sit well with a lot of Detroit Lions fans.

As the roster begins to take shape ahead of the 2026 season, one familiar name is once again fighting for survival. This time, the odds may be steeper than ever.

Detroit Lions roster crunch could cost Tom Kennedy

According to a recent projection from Richard Silva of the Detroit News, the Lions could move on from wide receiver Tom Kennedy, a longtime fan favorite who has consistently battled his way onto the roster.

The challenge this year is simple. There are more bodies. More talent. And fewer spots.

Detroit added veteran Greg Dortch and used a fifth-round pick on Kentucky receiver Kendrick Law. Both are expected to factor into the depth chart behind the team’s top options.

That creates a crowded situation where someone is going to be left out.

Detroit Lions wide receiver room loaded with talent

At the top of the depth chart, the Lions are in a strong position.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to anchor the group as one of the league’s top receivers, while Jameson Williams brings elite speed and big-play ability. The emergence of Isaac TeSlaa has only strengthened the unit.

As noted in the original report:

“Detroit’s collection of talent at wide receiver includes star power, depth and varied skill sets,” Silva wrote. “St. Brown and Williams were the only teammates in the NFL last season to each have more than 1,100 receiving yards, and TeSlaa was promising in a limited sample size, catching 16 of his 27 targets for 239 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.”

That kind of production at the top makes it even harder for players further down the depth chart to carve out a role.

Kendrick Law could tip the scales

The addition of Kendrick Law may prove to be the deciding factor.

Law brings a physical edge that fits what Detroit values, particularly as a run blocker and after-the-catch threat. His production at Kentucky shows up on tape and in the numbers.

The competition for the final roster spots is expected to be intense.

As Silva explained:

“Law’s addition in the fifth round makes for a competitive battle for the fifth spot on the depth chart between himself, Lovett and Kennedy, and don’t discount the big-bodied Meeks or veteran Cunningham,” Silva wrote. “We’re giving the edge to Law because of his aggressive nature as a run blocker and his skills with the ball in his hands, which were on display at Kentucky in 2025 (505 yards after the catch).”

That evaluation highlights just how tight the battle will be.

A familiar fight for a fan favorite

Kennedy has been in this position before.

Year after year, he has found ways to stick around, whether on the practice squad or by earning a spot when injuries hit. His reliability and effort have made him easy to root for.

But this year feels different.

The Lions are deeper. Younger. More competitive across the board. That combination makes it harder for fringe players to survive.

Tough decisions coming for Detroit Lions

Roster cuts are never easy, especially when they involve players who have built a connection with the fan base.

For the Lions, this is the reality of becoming a contender. Depth creates competition. Competition leads to difficult choices.

Kennedy will have another opportunity to prove he belongs.

But with the wide receiver room as crowded as it is, this may be his toughest challenge yet.