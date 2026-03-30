Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Terrion Arnold Situation

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not showing any signs of concern when it comes to Terrion Arnold.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual league meetings, Campbell addressed the situation publicly for the first time, and his message was clear.

Campbell: “We Got All the Information”

Arnold’s name has recently been referenced in a legal case in Tampa, Florida. However, it’s important to note that he has not been arrested, charged, or questioned.

From the Lions’ perspective, the information they’ve gathered points in one direction.

“We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved,” Campbell said via A to Z Sports. “That’s what we know. That’s all we know. That’s really all I can say.”

Campbell also made it clear that the situation is being monitored, but nothing has changed internally.

“And that we’re monitoring what’s out there. I mean, as of a month ago, this was nothing. So I have no idea what this is.”

“Still Not a Big Deal”

If there was any doubt about how the Lions view the situation, Campbell erased it.

“As far as I know, it’s still not a big deal. It seems like he wasn’t involved in this.”

That quote alone tells you everything about where things stand right now.

The organization does not appear to be treating this as a major issue at this time.

Lions Still Preparing—But Staying Confident

Campbell was also asked whether the team is preparing for a worst-case scenario.

While he pointed out the Lions are in a good spot with depth, mentioning the return of Rock Ya-Sin and the development of Ennis Rakestraw, he emphasized those moves are not connected to Arnold’s situation.

More importantly, he made it clear where his trust lies.

“…Until something happens. I feel like we’re going to be good here. I’m going to trust what the kid (Arnold) said.”

Final Thoughts

Right now, the Lions are standing firmly behind Terrion Arnold.

There is no panic. No overreaction.

Just monitoring and trust.

That could change if new information emerges—but as of today, Detroit appears confident that this situation will not impact one of their key young defensive players.