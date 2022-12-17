Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players prior to Jets game

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets on Sunday.
  • The Lions just announced two updates for Sunday's game.

In less than 24 hours, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to .500 on the season when they play a road game against the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will keep their playoff hopes alive. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to update the game status for two of their players for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

This week's hottest stories
Detroit Lions Injury Report

Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players

As you can see below, the Lions have updated the game status for DL Michael Brockers and RB Justin Jackson.

Here are the updates the Lions just tweeted out:

Featured Videos

-DL Michael Brockers (illness) did not travel with the team and has been downgraded to Out for Sunday’s game at New York.  

-RB Justin Jackson (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report and is listed as Questionable.

Detroit Lions

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Tracy Walker Detroit Lions Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players prior to Jets game
Detroit Lions News
Tracy Walker Detroit Lions
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, TV, Radio, game info
Detroit Red Wings Notes
Ohio State Jared Goff Detroit Lions College Football Playoff
Ohio State reportedly loses top quarterback recruit
College Sports
Lost your password?