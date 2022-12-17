Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players prior to Jets game

The Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets on Sunday.

In less than 24 hours, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to .500 on the season when they play a road game against the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will keep their playoff hopes alive. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to update the game status for two of their players for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Detroit Lions update game status for 2 players

As you can see below, the Lions have updated the game status for DL Michael Brockers and RB Justin Jackson.

Here are the updates the Lions just tweeted out:

-DL Michael Brockers (illness) did not travel with the team and has been downgraded to Out for Sunday’s game at New York.

-RB Justin Jackson (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report and is listed as Questionable.