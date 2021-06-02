Detroit Lions waive DT John Atkins

The Detroit Lions have made the decision to officially part ways with DT John Atkins, who was waived this afternoon:

Atkins, who has spent the last three seasons with Detroit, opted out last year, and was not present at the OTA practice session last week.

He spent five years playing collegiately with the Georgia Bulldogs, redshirting in his freshman year. He was originally signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free-agent in 2018, but was cut at the end of training camp. He’d be signed to Detroit’s practice squad soon afterwards.

In 2019, he started six games with the Lions (12 games overall) and recorded 20 tackles.

