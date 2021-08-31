Detroit Lions waive offensive lineman as deadline approaches

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions have waived OT Darrin Paulo as the team works toward getting to 53 players by the 4 p.m. ET deadline today.

As noted by Birkett, do not be surprised if Paulo ends up back on the Lions practice squad.

Lions have waived OT Darrin Paulo. Could be a PS candidate. As Dan Campbell hinted yesterday, the Lions could be looking for backup OL depth on the waiver wire in the next 24 hours. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 31, 2021