Detroit Pistons legend Big Ben Wallace gives his Rookie of the Year vote

Don’t look now but the Detroit Pistons are starting to play some pretty good basketball.

The Pistons’ latest win came on Friday night as they defeated the Indiana Pacers 111-106 at Little Caesars Arena.

One of the big reasons for the Pistons’ recent success is rookie Cade Cunningham, who was averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

During the Pistons television broadcast on Friday, Big Ben Wallace weighed in on who should be the NBA Rookie of the Year.

“Cade Cunningham, let’s go ahead and speak it into existence: Rookie of the Year,” Wallace said.

Ben Wallace on the Pistons TV broadcast: "Cade Cunningham, let's go ahead and speak it into existence: Rookie of the Year." pic.twitter.com/mbPxH9Zu79 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 5, 2022

As you can see in the table below, Cunningham is most definitely one of the top options at this point to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Yep, that is Jalen Green that is all the way down at No. 11 on the list.