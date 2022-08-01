Detroit Pistons reportedly sign pair of players

According to the NBA transactions log, the Detroit Pistons signed a pair of players on Monday.

Those players are Rodney McGruder and Kevin Knox.

According to the NBA's transaction log, the Detroit Pistons have signed Rodney McGruder and Kevin Knox. #DetroitBasketball #Pistons pic.twitter.com/ycxwhVi6Dp — Don Drysdale (@DetroitLionsGM) August 2, 2022

James Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that McGruder’s contract is for one year.

It’s a one-year deal for Rodney McGruder, per sources. — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) August 2, 2022

Knox’s deal is reportedly for two years and is worth $6 million.

McGruder, who is 31, has been with the Pistons for the past two seasons. In 51 games in 2021-22, he averaged 5.4 points. He’s 39.7% of his 3-point attempts last season.

Knox, who was the No. 9 pick of the 2018 draft, appeared in just 13 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. In 17 games last season, he averaged just 6.5 minutes per game.

