Detroit Pistons reportedly sign pair of players

According to the NBA transactions log, the Detroit Pistons signed a pair of players on Monday.
Those players are Rodney McGruder and Kevin Knox.
James Edwards III of The Athletic is reporting that McGruder’s contract is for one year.
Knox’s deal is reportedly for two years and is worth $6 million.
McGruder, who is 31, has been with the Pistons for the past two seasons. In 51 games in 2021-22, he averaged 5.4 points. He’s 39.7% of his 3-point attempts last season.
Knox, who was the No. 9 pick of the 2018 draft, appeared in just 13 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. In 17 games last season, he averaged just 6.5 minutes per game.