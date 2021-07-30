Detroit Pistons reveal jersey numbers for four draft picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is in the books and the Detroit Pistons walked away with four new players to add to their roster.

With the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall, Isaiah Livers No. 42, Luke Garza No. 52, and Balsa Koprivica No. 57 (Via Hornets).

On Friday, the Pistons Class of 2021 met with the media and they also revealed their jersey numbers.

Cade Cunningham No. 2

Isaiah Livers No. 12

Luka Garza No. 55

Balsa Koprivica No. 23