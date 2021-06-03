Detroit Pistons to have new jersey patch for 2021-22 season [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Pistons, they will have a new jersey patch on their uniform for the 2021-22 season.

On Thursday, the Pistons announced they are replacing the Flagstar jersey patch with a United Wholesale Mortgage patch on the upper left chest of their uniform.

From Pistons:

The Detroit Pistons, one of the NBA and region’s most recognized sports teams, and United Wholesale Mortgage, the No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender in the country for six consecutive years and recognized as a best place to work in metro Detroit, are unveiling a multi-year corporate partnership that brands United Wholesale Mortgage as the franchise’s new jersey partner and designates it the exclusive mortgage partner of the Detroit Pistons. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

