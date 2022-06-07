Detroit Red Wings broadcast team gets high praise

For 25 consecutive seasons (1990-1991 through 2015-2016) he had the pleasure of watching our Detroit Red Wings play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Unfortunately, for Red Wings fans, ever since that streak came to an end, the team has dropped down as they have been one of the worst teams in the league.

But one thing that has been amazing for the Red Wings is their broadcast team of Mickey Redmond and Ken Daniels.

On Tuesday, The Athletic published an article in with they rank the top broadcast teams in the NHL and the Red Wings team of Redmond and Daniels came in at No. 1!

Here is a portion of the breakdown of the Detroit Red Wings broadcast team, via The Athletic:

The results: Red Wings fans are hoping the ascent of the broadcast crew is a harbinger of similar success for the team on the ice.

Two seasons ago, Detroit was 23rd in our rankings, jumped to eight last season, and then this season claimed the title of the No. 1 local broadcast.

The formula in Detroit works well with Daniels’ direct play-by-play as a natural foil to the storytelling that Redmond weaves into his analysis.

As one Red Wings fan put it, Redmond’s delivery is like, “watching the game with your hockey smart grandfather that you actually like.”

Redmond and Daniels also have a natural chemistry that is noticeable in and outside of the market.

“Ken Daniels provides a balanced level of excitement for the Red Wings and their opponents’ accomplishments. While his enjoyment of the success for the team is apparent, he can recognize the performance of the opponent. Mickey Redmond brings his usual humor and old-school mentality with a balance of insight. He’s forgotten more hockey than I’ll ever know while never holding back on a good ribbing.”

In case you were wondering, the Arizona Coyotes broadcast team of Matt McConnell on play-by-play and Tyson Nash doing color came in dead last in the NHL.

