Detroit Red Wings excited for tonight’s challenge vs. the Bruins

Detroit Red Wings excited to show a better effort tonight, according to head coach Derek Lalonde

The Detroit Red Wings are seeking redemption this evening as they face the Boston Bruins, who triumphed over them with a 4-1 victory last week. Despite the Bruins losing several key players from their lineup, they have exceeded expectations this season and are among only two NHL teams yet to suffer a regulation defeat. The Red Wings understand that they need to start tonight's game with a more determined effort compared to last week if they aim to be the first team to hand the Bruins a regulation loss, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

The Bruins defeated Detroit 4-1 last week

Last week at TD Garden, the Red Wings faced a tough challenge against the Bruins. They found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the game before Joe Veleno‘s goal in the 3rd period allowed them to gain some momentum. Nevertheless, sniper David Pastrnak extended the Bruins' lead with a successful penalty shot, essentially quashing Detroit's comeback hopes. The Red Wings openly expressed their frustration with their initial lackluster effort, acknowledging that it didn't meet their expectations.

Derek Lalonde expects to see a renewed focus in tonight's game

Red Wings bench boss Derek Lalonde expects to see a renewed competitive level in tonight's rematch against the Bruins, which takes place at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena.

“We just weren’t very good,” Derek Lalonde said of last week's game against the Bruins. “We didn’t have much compete. I don’t know if we were tired, I don’t know if it was a credit to them, but we weren’t very competitive.

“Ask the guys to take a little more standard, a little more pride in those type of games and try to find ways to flip them or come out of it not accepting an ‘OK performance but didn’t win.’ Last Saturday vs. Boston was our one-off, hopefully, because we just weren’t very competitive.”

Red Wings players such as Jake Walman and Alex DeBrincat, who have been instrumental in Detroit's early-season success, are acutely aware that these are the crucial games where they must exert maximum effort if they intend to secure a spot in the postseason.

“We didn’t play our game that game; it started right with the first period,” Walman said. “We just were flat-footed. I think we needed to set the tone a little more, especially playing at home. Come out strong, hard. We want to be battling as a top-five team as well, so these are the games that mean the most.”

“They work hard, they play simple,” DeBrincat said of the Bruins. “I think we just got to be above them all night. Kind of not shoot ourselves in the foot and give them chances. We got to play more like the third period of that game (last week). Play in their zone and try to pepper their goalie a little bit.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Red Wings want to pick up the pace

The Red Wings have experienced a dip in form following their scorching start to the season, with a record of 1-3-1 in their last five games.

Facing the Bruins at home tonight presents a significant challenge, but it's a prime opportunity to secure two valuable points in the standings. Their chances of achieving this goal will greatly improve if they bring the level of effort they demand of themselves right from the opening faceoff.