Detroit Red Wings fans react to busy day of multiple free-agent signings

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman was an extremely busy man this afternoon for the start of the National Hockey League's free agency period. There will be several new players on the team this year, and as always, the fans had plenty to say about it on social media as the reports came in.

Reaction to Justin Holl

We're going to start it off with perhaps the most head-turning signing of today, former Maple Leafs' defenseman Justin Holl who was often criticized by Leafs' fans and analysts for routine poor play.

Reaction to J.T. Compher

Compher is the most notable signing on the offensive side of the puck, a former Michigan Wolverine who recently helped the Colorado Avalanche to the 2022 Stanley Cup championship and is best known for being a defensively responsible forward who chipped in 17 goals last season.

Reaction to Daniel Sprong

Sprong arrives in Detroit after having amassed 116 points in 268 career games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and Seattle Kraken. Last season, he tallied 46 points (21G, 25A).

Reaction to Alex Lyon and James Reimer

Yzerman made the call not to retain Alex Nedeljkovic, who struggled last season and was signed today by the Penguins. Arriving in Detroit is Alex Lyon, who started this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Florida Panthers before eventually giving way to Sergei Bobrovsky. Additionally, veteran James Reimer is also on his way after agreeing to a one-year deal.

Reaction to Shayne Gostisbehere

Gostisbehere arrives in Detroit on a one-year contract and is known for being a more offensive-minded defenseman.

Bottom Line

Needless to say, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman was an extremely busy man today, adding several new pieces to a team that the fans are hoping to see finally make the playoffs next year for what would be the first time since 2016.

Fans, what are the chances that all of these new additions help Detroit finally break their postseason drought?