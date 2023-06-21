Detroit Red Wings G Mike Vernon Bloodies Colorado Avalanche G Patrick Roy [Video]

On March 26, 1997, which was exactly 301 days following the brutal hit by Colorado Avalanche F Claude Lemieux on Detroit Red Wings F Kris Draper, the Red Wings and Avalanche squared off in a matchup that will be remembered forever. During that battle, which is now known as “Fight Night at The Joe”, Red Wings G Mike Vernon bloodied Avalanche G Patrick Roy, much to the joy of the fans in attendance.

Vernon vs. Roy

Take a look as Vernon and Roy go toe-to-toe in the most memorable brawl in Red Wings' history. Please click here to watch the video on YouTube.

In light of Mike Vernon's Hall of Fame induction, here's his tilt with Patrick Roy during Fight Night at the Joe. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/JuwTmyXfIh — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) June 21, 2023 - Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Vernon wins battle vs. Roy

Some say that Roy landed more punches than Vernon, but there is little question about it that the Red Wings goaltender won the battle. Not only did Vernon land the bigger shots, but he took a bloodied Roy down to the ice to seal the deal.