Detroit Red Wings IIHF World Championship update

The Detroit Red Wings have nine members of their organization participating in the IIHF World Championship, and all nine advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday. Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren are on Team Sweden, Moritz Seider is playing for Team Germany, Olli Maatta is playing for Team Finland, Dominik Kubalik is playing for Czechia, Red Wings Head Coach Derek LaLonde and prospect Carter Mazur are taking part for Team USA, and finally, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is the assistant GM for Team Canada which also featured Joe Veleno, but he is out for the rest of the tournament after being suspended for his stomping incident last weekend.

Detroit Red Wings at the World Championship

Carter Mazur vs. Dominik Kubalik

On Thursday, Carter Mazur and Team USA took on Dominik Kubalik and Team Czechia for a chance to head to the semifinals. Carter Mazur’s team got the best of Kubalik’s team with a 3-0 win. Neither Red Wings player found the score sheet, but with the loss, Kubalik’s team is eliminated, so he finishes the tournament with unreal numbers scoring eight goals and adding four assists; his 12 points right now lead the tournament. Mazur has four points coming on a goal and three assists.

Moritz Seider

Seider didn’t face any of his teammates in his quarterfinal matchup. Seider in fact would not even finish this game and will miss Team Germany’s next game after he was ejected for a ‘dirty hit’. Germany would win the game 3-1 over Switzerland, and it’s looking like Seider will not play in the Semifinals matchup. Seider, so far in the tournament, has three points coming on a goal and two assists.

Steve Yzerman vs. Olli Maatta

Veleno was stuck watching as Maatta and Team Finland took on Team Canada. Team Canada would end up winning 4-1, eliminating Maatta and Team Finland from the tournament. Veleno had two goals and three assists which will be his final numbers, while Maatta ended his tournament run with five points, all coming on assists.

Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond

Raymond and Berggren’s run in the World Championship came to an end on Thursday as they lost to Latvia by a score of 3-1. The lone Sweden goal did feature Raymond, who added an assist on a Timothy Liljegren goal. Liljegren plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Raymond finished the tournament with eight points coming on two goals and six assists, and Berggren finished with seven points coming on two goals and five assists. Berggren and Raymond did spend a lot of time playing on the same line together for Team Sweden.

Detroit Red Wings Players' Bottom Line

The IIHF World Championship will have its semifinal games on Saturday, and the Medal games will be on Sunday. Five Red Wings players have a chance to take home a medal this weekend, with Steve Yzerman and Joe Veleno taking on Latvia on Saturday with the start time in that one set for 7:20 AM USA time on NHL Network. Derek LaLonde, Carter Mazur, and Team USA will take on Team Germany, who is hoping to have Moritz Seider, and that one will be at 11:20 AM on NHL Network.

The Medal games on Sunday will be at 8:20 AM and 1:20 PM, with the Bronze Medal game first and the Gold Medal game later on, both will be on NHL Network.