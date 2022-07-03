The Detroit Red Wings are in dire need of adding a forward with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. With many talented forwards out there, the team has to figure out which guy will do the job. The team has to boost their offense by adding a playmaker or someone who will score goals.

The Detroit Red Wings have to look at their options. They should be hoping Matthew Savoie falls into their lap with the eighth overall pick. If the Red Wings can scoop him up at eight, it should be constituted as a victory and pan out to be a beneficial pick.

He may be labeled undersized or too small by some, but he has the ability to find the back of the net in bunches. The Red Wings need that type of player. They need a player who can score, bring offense to the team, and quickly impact this organization.

They need Filip Zadina. Well, since he has not panned out, they need a replacement for Zadina, and if they want the scoring threat, Savoie is the guy. The team has to hope that he will make it to eighth overall for them to grab him with their first-round draft choice.

Detroit Red Wings fans should be hoping for Matthew Savoie.

The team selects eighth and could move up or down the draft order. The only reason they should move up the draft order is to make a run at getting Shane Wright. It’s doubtful, but the Red Wings may consider it. If they trade down, it must be because there was a deal that the Red Wings could not pass up.

But, standing pat at eighth should leave the Red Wings hoping to grab Savoie. He’s the younger brother of Carter Savoie, who has been a scoring machine for the University of Denver. While Matthew Savoie is not committed to play collegiate hockey, he should not be. He will be an impact forward for an NHL team, and quickly.

Embed from Getty Images

Savoie is coming off a season where he logged 65 games for the Winnipeg Ice of the WHL, managing 35 goals and 55 assists for 90 total points. The Red Wings should be quick to overlook his 5-foot-9 frame, with the offense that he can provide.

It’s not always by way of his stick, either. He finds ways to excel in the offensive zone, whether it’s quality shots or finding the open man to set up a scoring chance. Someone who can work with open ice, create space for himself, and possess the scoring tools should be high on the Red Wings list.

I know some will want the Red Wings to find someone else because of Savoie’s size, but it really is hard not to get behind the tools Savoie can offer. The Red Wings fans should be hoping the team takes Savoie if he is there at eight.

