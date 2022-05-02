Detroit Red Wings tweet out message to Jeff Blashill

On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings had decided to part ways with head coach Jeff Blashill.

Two days later, Steve Yzerman held a press conference to discuss his decision to move on from Blashill and to discuss the future.

Just moments ago, the Red Wings tweeted out the following thank you message to Blashill.

NHL Betting: Bruins vs Hurricanes First Round Game 1 – 05/02/2022

The NHL playoffs have arrived, and there are a number of bets to take advantage of in the first-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins. This betting guide will deliver some insight into the best bets for the opening game of the series, as well as picks for the overall series.

Game 1 Moneyline and Over/Under

BOS: 51-26-5, 3.09 GF/GP, 2.66 GF/GP, L10: 6-4-0

CAR: 54-20-8, 3.38 GF/GP, 2.44 GF/GP, L10: 8-2-0

The Carolina Hurricanes have completely controlled the series against the Boston Bruins all season. The Canes won all three games in the series, and Boston managed to score one goal in those three games. The first game of this series should be more of the same, and there are a number of favorable odds on Carolina’s side.

The Hurricanes’ moneyline (-120) is great, and the puck line (-1.5, +200) also looks enticing. The Bruins never got within three goals of the Canes in any of their games this season, so getting 2-to-1 for a multi-goal victory might be the best bet. Because of Boston’s struggles to score against Carolina, it’s worth giving the under (U5.5, +100) a look, too.

Game 1 Props

Teuvo Teravainen Assists (Over 0.5, +120)

Teuvo Teravainen has had a solid season, scoring 65 points behind 43 assists. Five of those assists came in three games against Boston this season. He’s had at least one helper in each of those three games and had three assists in Carolina’s last game against the Bruins on Feb. 10. The Canes will score, and this looks like a solid player prop with some value.

Historically, Teravainen has also been good against Boston. In 16 career games against the Bruins, he’s racked up six goals and 12 assists. He also played well to close out the season, notching at least a point in five of Carolina’s last seven games. That bodes well for Teravainen to get off to a hot start in this series, and he should keep his assist streak against the Bruins going.

