Detroit Sports Betting Online & Detroit Casino Sportsbooks

Sharing is caring!

Michigan online sports betting was first legally introduced in January 2021, and since then the state, operators, and sports bettors haven’t looked back. In fact, the state reported $359 million dollars of handle from sports betting in March. and many expect the industry to continue to grow, particularly as the state’s economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.

While legal sports betting is accessible throughout the entire state, Detroit, the state’s most populous city is well-positioned to benefit from sports betting due to the presence of 3 retail casinos in the area. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about sports betting in Detroit, Michigan, including reviewing what brick-and-mortar casino options are best in addition to highlighting the go-to online sports betting and online casinos.

Sports Betting Apps for Detroit Casinos

MGM Grand = BetMGM App

MotorCity Casino Hotel = FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino App

Greektown Casino = Barstool Sportsbook App

Along with the above online options, residents of Detroit, and the rest of the state for that matter, have other options to bet on sports online. However, not all mobile sportsbooks have secured partnerships with Detroit-based retail casinos like Barstool and FanDuel.

Best Online Sports Betting Apps in Detroit

BetMGM is one of the best, if not the best, options to bet on sports if you are a Detroit resident. For one, you can create an account on the app and use the same credentials at the betting kiosks inside the MGM Grand Detroit, making it easier to track your bets and cash out either digitally or in-person.

Beyond the convenience, BetMGM offers betting options on all major sports and offers various bet types such as point spread bets, over/under bets, moneyline bets, parlays, teasers, and more.

If you are a new player in Michigan you are eligible for a welcome bonus, which typically includes a $600 risk-free bet using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code: DSN.

Claim your $600 risk-free bet at BetMGM Michigan

BetRivers, formerly known as Rush Street, is an independent online sportsbook available to residents of Detroit and across the rest of Michigan. In 2021, they announced a partnership with the Detroit Pistons, which helped the sportsbook ease into the Michigan market.

The sportsbook at BetRivers is second to none as you will find lines on MLB, NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLS, and NHL games. Much like the rest of the sportsbooks in Michigan, you can also bet on tennis, boxing, golf, MMA, and a handful of other sports.

New players at the BetRivers sportsbooks are entitled to a deposit match bonus of up to $250 on their first deposit.

Claim your $250 Bonus at BetRivers Sportsbook & Casino in Michigan

William Hill is one of the oldest sportsbook brands in the world, having first popped up in London, UK during the 1930s. Today, the company has a global reach, including a mobile sportsbook, which is available to residents of Detroit.

William Hill has partnered with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, which owns and operates Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel in Williamsburg, MI. Here, William Hill has a retail sportsbook presence.

Just because it is an international sportsbook doesn’t mean you can’t bet on American sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS.

Currently, William Hill is offering all new players a welcome bonus of up to $2,021 in honor of 2021 — which conveniently is the year sports betting was made legal in Michigan. The bonus is offered in the form of a risk-free bet.

Get a $2,021 Risk-Free Bet at William Hill

The WynnBET mobile sportsbook is owned and operated by Wynn Resorts, which famously owns multiple casino hotel properties in Las Vegas and one in Macau.

WynnBET has partnered with the GAN and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and has a retail sportsbook presence at the Kewadin Casino, which is located in the Upper Peninsula.

However, Detroit residents can simply use WynnBET from the comfort of their own homes by downloading the app or by logging on to the website. The WynnBET sportsbook provides an offering that is similar to their competitors — which includes various bet types and action on all major sports.

And because WynnBET is relatively new in Michigan, they are offering a higher new player welcome bonus compared to the bonuses available to New Jersey or Colorado residents. New players in Michigan can claim a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 after making their first deposit.

Get a $1,000 Risk-Free bet at WynnBet

Legal Retail Casinos in Detroit

When it comes to table games, slots, and sports betting in Detroit there are just 3 land-based casino options to choose from — MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel, and Greektown Casino. Each of these casinos is located within city limits, making them convenient options for residents of Detroit and its suburbs. And each of these casinos now offer legal sports betting both in-person.

Sports Betting at the Greektown Casino

The Greektown Casino has partnered with Barstool to bring sports betting to their casino-hotel property. Located on the second floor is the Barstool Sportsbook, where you will find 40 betting kiosks, 25 TVs, and a massive 30’ video wall for viewing multiple games at once.

The Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown offers action on all major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, MLS, and more. Additionally, patrons can enjoy food and beverages at the sportsbook or nearby at Trapper’s Snack Bar inside the casino.

Sports Betting at the MGM Grand Detroit

The MGM Grand in Detroit has been around since 1999 and in 2021 they were pleased to add another feature to their already stellar property — in-person sports betting. The BetMGM sportsbook inside the MGM Grand is open daily from 9am to 12am and features end-to-end coverage of all major sports leagues across the globe.

The sportsbook at the MGM Grand features 6 betting windows, 35 self-serve betting kiosks, and 60 TVs to view games. Additionally, there is a full bar equipped with video poker machines and lounge seating throughout.

Sports Betting at the MotorCity Casino Hotel

MotorCity Casino Hotel has partnered with FanDuel to bring in-person sports betting to their casino hotel property. The sportsbook is two stories and features 67 TVs, 54 self-serve betting kiosks, and a VIP area.

The sportsbook is open 7 days a week and betting is available at all hours via the self-serve kiosks. It is located in the space formerly occupied by the Chromatics Lounge and Spectators.

Online Sports Betting via Retail Casinos in Detroit

Despite offering in-person sports betting, each Detroit casino offers mobile sports betting via their partners. To bet online, you must visit the following sportsbooks on their official website or download their sportsbook app via the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

The Basics of Sports Betting in Detroit

To legally bet on sports in Detroit, you first and foremost must be at least 21 years old. Secondly, you must be physically located in Michigan to bet via a mobile online sportsbook. That is because the sportsbook apps use geo-technology to verify you are located within state lines, otherwise they will not allow you to create an account or bet. And it goes without saying, but if you’re betting at any of the 3 retail sportsbooks, you’ll of course need to travel to Detroit.

If you are at least 21 and are physically located within Michigan’s state lines you’ll be able to create a betting account and place your first bet in about 15 minutes or less. First, you must decide on a sportsbook and visit their website or download their app. Second, you will need to create an account, which typically entails entering your personal information and verifying your age.

Once your credentials are set up, you can enter your welcome bonus promo code (if you’re using one), and make your first deposit using common options such as a debit card, credit card, or wire transfer.

After you decide on your first deposit, you’ll be all set to visit the main sportsbook page and choose the game(s) you’d like to bet on — simple.

Detroit Sports Betting FAQs

Where can I bet on sports in Detroit?

You can legally bet at one of the 3 retail casinos in Detroit (Greektown, MGM Grand, or MotorCity) or via sports betting apps such as BetRivers, BetMGM, or William Hill anywhere in Michigan.

Does MGM Detroit offer a Online Sports Betting App?

Yes, you can sign-up and play at BetMGM from anywhere in Michigan! This the sportsbook app that is directly related to MGM Detroit Casino. Get a $600 risk-free bet now at the MGM Detroit online sportsbook!

Can I bet on American sports in Detroit?

Yes, sportsbooks in Detroit offer action on most major sports leagues from around the globe, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NCAA, PGA, and several others.

How old do I need to be to bet on sports in Detroit?

You must be 21 years old or older to bet on sports in Detroit and throughout Michigan.

So Detroit sportsbooks offer parlays?

Yes, sportsbooks in Detroit offer parlays in addition to a variety of different bet types such as ATS, over/under, teasers, futures, and more.

It’s important to gamble responsibly. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 800-270-7117. 21+.