Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson describes feelings after 1st career homer

Though the Detroit Tigers would fall two games below the .500 mark on the young 2022 season this afternoon against the Boston Red Sox, it was a milestone in the history of the franchise and for one special young player.

1B Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 1st overall MLB Draft selection, blasted his first career home run off lefty Austin Davis. The ball sailed 396 feet with a 105.7 MPH exit velocity:

Afterward, Torkelson admitted that he did pause a moment to gaze at the ball leaving the park, but that he had no intention of showing up Boston’s pitcher.

“I kind of stood there and enjoyed it a little bit,” a clearly excited Torkelson explained. “I didn’t mean to show up the pitcher or anything, I just knew I got it as soon as I hit it so wanted to enjoy it.”

“It just goes back to me trusting myself and my approach and ability, and just letting it happen, believing that it will happen.”

Of course, Torkelson was happy earlier this week after getting his first career hit, and views today’s accomplishment as validation of his abilities.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any validation,” he explained. “I’m just going to continue being me, and stuff like that will keep happening.”

