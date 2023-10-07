Detroit Tigers 40-Man Roster: The Winds of Change Are Coming

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books for our Detroit Tigers, and though they were not able to contend for a playoff spot, there were certainly signs of better days ahead. With that being said, you can bet the Tigers' 40-man roster heading into the 2024 season is going to look quite a bit different than it currently does. So, let's take a look at the Tigers' current 40-man roster heading into the offseason.

Detroit Tigers 40-Man Roster

Folks, this is the last time you see Miguel Cabrera on the 40-man roster :(

Left-handed pitchers (5): Tyler Holton,Eduardo Rodriguez, Tarik Skubal, Andrew Vasquez, Joey Wentz.

Right-handed pitchers (16): Beau Brieske, Jose Cisnero, Miguel Diaz, Mason Englert, Alex Faedo, Jason Foley, Sawyer-Gipson Long, Brenan Hanifee, Garrett Hill, Alex Lange, Matt Manning, Reese Olson, Spencer Turnbull, Will Vest, Brendan White, Trey Wingenter.

Catchers (3): Carson Kelly, Jake Rogers, Donny Sands.

Infielders (12): Javier Báez, Miguel Cabrera, Andy Ibañez, Ryan Kreidler, Eddys Leonard,Andre Lipcius, Nick Maton, Zach McKinstry, Tyler Nevin, Wenceel Perez, Zack Short, Spencer Torkelson.

Outfielders (4): Akil Baddoo, Kerry Carpenter, Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling.

Outfielder Austin Meadows (anxiety) and Riley Greene (elbow); left-handed pitchers Tyler Alexander (left lat/shoulder strain) and Matthew Boyd (left elbow); and right-handed pitchers Casey Mize (Tommy John surgery), and Freddy Pacheco (right elbow sprain) are on the 60-day injured list and do not count against the 40-man roster. They must be reinstated to the 40-man roster after the World Series.

Why it Matters: The Detroit Tigers' Changing 40-Man Roster

As the 2023 MLB season concludes, the Detroit Tigers bid farewell to another chapter, marked by hopeful glimpses of a brighter future. Yet, the offseason promises to reshape their 40-man roster, setting the stage for intriguing transformations and new prospects.

End of an Era with Cabrera: One of the most poignant changes in 2024 will be the absence of Miguel Cabrera from the 40-man roster. Cabrera, a legendary figure in Tigers history, has been a fixture for years, but this marks a transitional moment as he takes his place in baseball history. Diverse Pitching Corps: The Tigers' pitching staff reflects both left-handed and right-handed talent. With promising names like Tarik Skubal, and Spencer Turnbull, the rotation has potential. Infield and Outfield Dynamics: Infielders and outfielders are integral components of the roster. The presence of players like Javier Báez, Spencer Torkelson, and Akil Baddoo highlights a blend of youth and seasoned talent, offering versatility in the field and at the plate.

Bottom Line: An Evolving Landscape for the Tigers

The Detroit Tigers' 40-man roster represents a dynamic landscape, mirroring the transitions and developments that come with each new MLB season. While saying farewell to a legend like Miguel Cabrera tugs at the heartstrings, the roster's diverse mix of pitchers, infielders, and outfielders offers a glimpse of the evolving Tigers. As they prepare for the 2024 season, anticipation brews, and fans await the promise of better days ahead.