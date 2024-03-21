Detroit Tigers cut 6 players as Opening Day draws near

The Detroit Tigers cut six players meaning they have eight more to go

The Detroit Tigers have made their latest round of cuts, reassigning six players to minor-league camp as Opening Day approaches. The players affected by this move include right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter, left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez, catcher Anthony Bemboom, first baseman Keston Hiura, and outfielders Bligh Madris and Ryan Vilade. All six are non-roster invitees who are not on the 40-man roster.

With these changes, only two non-roster invitees, RHP Drew Anderson and OF Justyn Henry-Malloy, remain in camp. The Tigers now have 34 players competing for spots on the 26-man roster, with Opening Day scheduled for March 28 in Chicago against the White Sox.

With Opening Day just around the corner, the Detroit Tigers are fine-tuning their roster, making tough decisions to ensure they field the best possible team. The countdown has begun, and fans are eagerly awaiting the final roster as the Tigers prepare to embark on what they hope will be a successful season.