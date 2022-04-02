Detroit Tigers lineup for matchup vs. Orioles is missing some youth

When the Detroit Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday afternoon, they will do so without rookies Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson in the starting lineup.

Greene was injured on Friday and though there has not been an official injury update from the Tigers, he did have an x-ray performed and left the park with a walking boot on.

As far as Torkelson goes, we do not believe he is dealing with an injury but he was hit by a pitch on Friday.

Here is today’s lineup. As you can see, Akil Baddoo is also getting a break.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. EST, can be heard on 97.1 The Ticket.