Detroit Tigers OF Robbie Grossman sets MLB record

Nothing seems to be going right for the Detroit Tigers this season when it comes to winning baseball games.

But despite the Tigers losing, there have been some fun moments along the way, including Miguel Cabrera picking up his 3,000th career hit and 600th career double.

Well, we now have another fun achievement to add to the list as Tigers OF Robbie Grossman just set an MLB record for consecutive games without an error.

Following the Tigers doubleheader on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, Grossman has now gone a Major League record (for position players) with a whopping 402 straight games without making an error.

After Tuesday’s game, Grossman acknowledged the record but he really did not want to talk about it too much.

“I know it’s been going on for a pretty long time, I just try not to think about it,” he said. “I guess it’s pretty cool. I’ll just continue to do what I do and be who I am and see what happens. I don’t want to talk about it, though.”

Keep it going, Robbie!

