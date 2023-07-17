Detroit Tigers P Jatnk Diaz may be steal of 2023 MLB Draft

Let's face it, the MLB Draft is MUCH different than the NFL Draft when it comes to the knowledge casual fans have about prospects being drafted. So when the Detroit Tigers selected P Jatnk Diaz in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, even though I had never heard of him, I did not think much of it at all. After all, when I look at all of the players Detroit selected in this year's draft, I had only heard of two of them before they became Tigers.

On Sunday, Seff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press dropped an AMAZING article in which he shares the epic story of Jahtnk Diaz, who could end up being the steal of the 2023 draft. You are absolutely going to want to CLICK HERE to read the full article, but here are a couple of quotes that will get you excited.

“He's gonna be elite,” said Jesse Litsch, who pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays for five seasons and helped Diaz get drafted. “A special talent. I think the Tigers got a steal for sure. He's gonna be a kid throwing over 100 — he's gonna be that guy. He's gonna be probably a back of the bullpen guy, if not starting.”

After seeing him pitch, a Kansas City Royals scout blurted: “I’ve never seen anything like this in 25 years. You will never again see anything like this.”

Better late than Never

As you will read in the article, Diaz, who now can touch 98 on the radar gun, did not become a pitcher until recently. In fact, he has only logged around 50 innings on the mound IN HIS LIFE! He never had formal training, but instead, he taught himself how to pitch by throwing into a net.

Bottom Line: Work to be Done

Diaz has a lot of hard work and learning to do if he wants to become a Major League pitcher. According to Seidel's article, the youngster will do whatever it takes to reach his potential, which is a great sign for the Tigers. But one thing is for certain, he sure is going to be easy to root for!