Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Will Not Pitch in 2024

The Detroit Tigers have announced that minor-league right-handed reliever Tyler Mattison underwent Tommy John elbow surgery on Friday, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024 season. The surgery, known for its extensive recovery period, marks a significant setback for the 24-year-old pitcher, who was selected by the Tigers in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Mattison, who is ranked as the organization’s 28th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline, showed promise in the 2023 season. Splitting his time between Class A West Michigan and Double-A Erie, he posted a 2.41 ERA while striking out 91 and walking just 28 in 59.2 innings of work.

The loss of Mattison for the 2024 season is a blow to the Tigers’ minor-league system, which had high hopes for the young pitcher’s continued development. Tommy John surgery, while common among pitchers, requires a lengthy rehabilitation process, often lasting over a year. As Mattison embarks on this journey to recovery, the Tigers will need to reassess their bullpen prospects and plan for his eventual return to the mound.

Tyler Mattison‘s Tommy John surgery is a challenging hurdle in his budding baseball career. As he focuses on his rehabilitation, the Detroit Tigers will miss his presence on the field but remain hopeful for his full recovery. The organization and its fans will undoubtedly rally behind Mattison, supporting him through this difficult period and anticipating his return to action with even greater resolve.