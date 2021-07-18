Following Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers will shift their sights to the Texas Rangers, who will be coming to town for a 4-game set.
Here is what the Tigers rotation will look like for that series.
Note: Matt Manning has not yet been called up but that is expected to happen prior to Wednesday’s game.
Detroit Tigers pitching rotation for upcoming series vs. Texas Rangers:
Monday – Casey Mize
Tuesday – Tarik Skubal
Wednesday – Matt Manning (Not official yet)
Thursday – Tyler Alexander
