Detroit Tigers provide optimistic update on RHP Spencer Turnbull

Detroit Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull left his start against the Chicago White Sox on June 4 and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

He threw a 38 pitch bullpen session yesterday in Lakeland, FL, and according to skipper A.J. Hinch, things went well.

“All things checked out great,” Hinch said Sunday. “He’ll have the recovery days in between. I think the next step for him is going to be a live BP, hopefully sometime soon. … He’s thrown a couple times off the mound and reports no problems. Things are progressing nicely.”

Turnbull, who sports a 2.88 ERA, 12 walks and 44 strikeouts over 50 innings in 2021 (including a no-hitter in late May), won’t be back until at least after the All-Star break. However, his first rehab start won’t be too far away.

“For pitchers, it’s just a matter of where their first outing is,” Hinch said. “Sometimes it’s a little bit easier to do it in the place they’re rehabbing, down in Lakeland, and just have that first initial time against competition be there and then move them up.

“It’s case-by-case. I’m not a weatherman. I haven’t even looked at it, but I know we’re trying to figure out where these three- and four-inning stints are going to be for Spencer.”

